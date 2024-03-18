Racine fatal shooting; Joshua Daniel sentenced to 20 years prison

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Joshua Daniel Jr. on Monday, March 18 to 20 years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting from May 2021.

Daniel Jr. pleaded guilty in November 2023 to an amended charge of second-degree intentional homicide in this case. Eight other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Officers were called to a residence near Clairmont and Biscayne in Racine shortly before midnight on Friday, May 7, 2021 in reference to a shooting complaint. They found 17-year-old Dontrell Bush – who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Dontrell Bush and his mother

Prosecutors say Daniel Jr. admitted to shooting Bush because he was "smiling and looking" at him. Daniel told police he felt that he had been set up by people at the party because they were all looking at him as he came in. Daniel told investigators he thought they were going to shoot him. Daniel also told police he is from west Chicago – and that what he did was just normal behavior there.