Clairmont Street shooting: Suspect arrested; victim identified

Police identified on Monday, May 10 the 18-year-old they have in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a residence on Clairmont Street in Racine on Friday. Officials identified in a news release that suspect is Joshua Daniel. He is expected to face a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Officers were called to a residence near Clairmont and Biscayne in Racine shortly before midnight on Friday, May 7 in reference to a shooting complaint.

They found a 17-year-old Dontrell Bush who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Dontrell Bush and his mother

A news release says Racine police quickly identified an 18-year-old suspect who was taken into custody at a separate location.

Racine investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.