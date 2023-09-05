Racine fatal shooting, US Marshals arrest man in Franklin

article

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 4 Racine fatal shooting.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Willie Henderson, was shot near Victory and Arthur Avenues with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital – where he later died form his injuries.

Police said the shooter ran off.

On Sept. 11, police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Tommy Johnson in Franklin. He was jailed on pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Racine police at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.