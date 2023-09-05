Expand / Collapse search

Racine fatal shooting, US Marshals arrest man in Franklin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 12, 2023
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 4 Racine fatal shooting.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Willie Henderson, was shot near Victory and Arthur Avenues with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital – where he later died form his injuries. 

Police said the shooter ran off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Sept. 11, police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Tommy Johnson in Franklin. He was jailed on pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Racine police at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.