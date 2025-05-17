Racine fatal shooting; 11-year-old accidently shot, killed by sibling

article

The Brief A child was shot in Racine late Friday night, and later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the child was accidently shot by a sibling. Police have a suspect in custody.



An 11-year-old child was shot and killed in Racine on Friday night, May 17, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were notified that a child had been struck by gunfire and was being taken to the hospital by family.

When officers got to the hospital, they found the 11-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. The boy did not survive the injury and died.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident took place within a home near Howard and Prospect, and the victim was accidentally shot by a sibling.

Police say a suspect has been identified and apprehended. The investigation is ongoing.

Racine PD tips

What you can do:

Racine police investigators are interested in any information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app.