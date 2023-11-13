Racine fatal hit-and-run crash; 28-year-old man charged

article

A 28-year-old Racine man is accused of causing the death of a man after a hit-and-run crash in Racine on Thursday evening, Nov. 9. The accused is Justin Moser – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Hit-and-run resulting in death

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause death

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to 8th and Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The victim was located, taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

An officer located a piece of the vehicle near the scene that was later identified as belonging to a 2006-2009 Jeep Commander.

A witness told police he spotted the vehicle southbound on Main Street driving fast -- "about 50 mph," the complaint says. The witness then said "she heard a loud noise, looked and saw a vehicle appear to tap its brakes, swerve right, then left, and then right again and continue southbound," the complaint says. The witness then told police she spotted the man on the ground.

From cameras in the area, police were able to get a potential license plate from the striking vehicle.

Just before 3 a.m. the next morning, police spotted a Jeep Commander in the driveway of a home near the defendant's listed address. The SUV was "partially covered with a tarp, and a visible portion of the license plate contained the same information as Moser's plate." An officer spotted damage to the front passenger side of the SUV and "what appeared to be blood on the vehicle," the complaint says.

Moser made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, Nov. 13. Cash bond was set at $25,000.