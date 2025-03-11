Racine election referendum; voters to decide on paramedic, EMT funding

The Brief Voters in Racine will decide on supporting the funding needed to keep nine paramedic and EMT positions within the Racine Fire Department. If passed, the referendum would be an annual property tax levy of $31 each year, based on a $100,000 home assessment starting in December 2025. Election Day is April 1.



Voters in the City of Racine will have a big question on their April ballot.

Racine referendum

What we know:

Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen wants voters to support a $1.5 million referendum for the department. If not, he said the city could face serious cuts, including the loss of nine paramedic/EMT positions.

What they're saying:

"I can tell you from personal experience it’s impossible for one paramedic to handle a severe medical emergency, especially a heart attack or a stroke," Hansen said. "What happens if we lose these nine positions is we go back to where we have to send a fire engine with an ambulance on every call. Which means with those 13,000 calls we get annually, somebody may have to wait longer for medical attention."

If passed, the referendum would be an annual property tax levy of $31 each year, based on a $100,000 home assessment starting in December 2025.

Racine Firefighters Local 321 Union President Jose Carbajal said the positions in jeopardy are currently federally funded.

"That grant expires in March of 2026," he said.

Without the positions, the fire department said they'd have to go back to two-person ambulance crews, which would require waiting for an additional fire engine.

Election Day is April 1.

Voters decide

Local perspective:

Two voters who showed up to a Tuesday information meeting said they support it.

"They have to be there on time to save people," voter Mary Land said.

"It's just a matter of when it's your turn, do you want them to be there for you? It’s a matter of time for most of us," said Mary McIlvaine, another voter.