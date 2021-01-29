Racine drug bust uncovers marijuana edibles, vape cartridges

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced a significant drug bust in the city of Racine on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Among the cache recovered was a significant amount of marijuana edibles that officials say could easily be mistaken for candy.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit along with the Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant at a residence near Marquette Street and Prospect Street in Racine around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anthony Luna

Investigators developed information that the suspect, who the Racine County Sheriff's Office identified as 20-year-old Anthony Luna, was involved in the sales of marijuana.

During a search of the residence, Metro Agents located the following:

3394 (7 1/2 lbs) grams of green marijuana

46 1/2 lbs of assorted marijuana edibles

53 marijuana vape cartridges

5 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

Digital scale

Packaging materials

Food saver vacuum sealer

Numerous labels/THC stickers

One box of 9mm ammunition

Drug bust at residents on Marquette Street in Racine

The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is approximately $40,000.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in a news release:

"I find it concerning this drug dealer was clearly targeting our children by distributing drugs in what resembles candy and snack packaging.

"I would strongly encourage parents and caregivers to carefully inspect what is in their home and in their child’s possession. Do not be deceived.

"Another great arrest by our relentless Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit."

Officials say there was also a young child in the residence. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol. The child was removed from the home and safely turned over to family members.

The news release indicates Luna was taken to the Racine County Jail on the following charges: