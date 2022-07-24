Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to year in prison

article

A Racine woman has been sentenced to a year in prison after a 2021 drug bust.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Alexis DeGroot multiple counts – and said her son's drug selling was the initial subject of the investigation.

A criminal complaint states the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at DeGroot's home near 19th and Racine on Oct. 13, 2021. Her son, who was 15 years old at the time, told authorities he had "been selling drugs for the past six months."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Inside the home, the complaint states authorities found:

47 Oxycodone pills

31 Adderall pills

19 MDMA pills

19.3 grams of marijuana

2 THC cartridges

Items recovered during Racine drug bust (Courtesy: Racine County Sheriff's Office)

The search also found scales and plastic bags "commonly used to package narcotics for sale and distribution," per the complaint. There was also $777 cash and two glass pipes.

The complaint states DeGroot has a drug conviction history dating back to 2018 and a criminal history dating back to 2010 in Illinois.

As part of a plea deal, court records show DeGroot pleaded guilty in April to maintaining a drug trafficking place. Additional charges were then dismissed.