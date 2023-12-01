Racine drug bust; fentanyl, narcotics found in home with children

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Juan Mendez Jr. on Friday, Dec. 1 on several drug charges, including five counts of manufacturing/delivering fentanyl.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and other sheriff’s deputies conducted a search warrant at a home near Summit and Hamilton in Racine.

The search warrant was based on an ongoing drug investigation involving Mendez Jr. During the search, agents discovered:

7.7 grams of fentanyl in the form of 44 pills with 39 of the pills being counterfeit 30 mg Percocets.

112 grams of amphetamine in the form of 224 pills

0.7 grams of Schedule 4 narcotics in the form of three pills

268.7 grams of marijuana

Kimber Micro 9 mm handgun with ammunition

$1,410 in U.S. currency

Agents also found three children younger than four-years-old and identified three more children who also live at the residence but were not there at the time of the search. The agents contacted Racine County Child Protective Services, and they came to the scene to assist the children.

Juan Mendez Jr. is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $687,500 bail and faces the following charges: