Racine crash involving bus 16th and Murray; 20-year-old woman accused

The Brief Shamya Anderson is now charged in connection with a crash involving a city bus and SUV. Anderson faces 29 criminal counts. 11 people were hurt in the wreck at 16th and Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 3.



A 20-year-old Racine woman is now charged in connection with a crash involving a city bus and an SUV near 16th and Murray Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The accused is Shamya Anderson – and she faces 29 criminal counts including the following:

Knowingly operate without valid license, cause great bodily harm

Second-degree reckless injury

Child abuse-recklessly cause great harm

Child abuse-recklessly cause harm (nine counts)

Reckless driving-cause bodily harm (four counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Felony bail jumping (15 counts)

Surveillance of crash near 16th and Murray, Racine

What happened

What we know:

The Racine Police Department said the collision happened near 16th and Murray just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson was driving with three children in her vehicle.

Surveillance video showed the defendant's SUV "operating westbound, recklessly at a high rate of speed, swerving in traffic. The footage showed the defendant lose control of the (SUV) and begin spinning, crossing the centerline and sideswiping (an SUV). The defendant continued to spin into the path of the city bus," the complaint says.

Police said the 11 people hurt in the crash are expected to recover. Most of the passengers on board were high school students.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records confirmed the defendant did not have a valid driver's license.

What's next:

Anderson made her initial appearance in Racine County court on Friday, Sept. 5. Cash bond was set at $500,000.

Anderson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 11.