Racine pursuit, chain-reaction crash; 2 men charged

article

The Brief Racine County prosecutors charged two men after a pursuit and chain-reaction crash on Monday. Prosecutors said four people were injured, and four vehicles were totaled. The driver admitted to fleeing authorities, and his passenger had an active warrant at the time.



Racine County prosecutors charged two men after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and chain-reaction crash on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver who caused the crash was 23-year-old Charles Canady. His passenger, 21-year-old Artrelas Ray, got out of the SUV before the crash – and had a warrant out for his arrest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said police were looking for the SUV, which had fled a traffic stop on Sunday, and found it while on patrol near Memorial and Washington. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV stopped in a parking lot.

A passenger – later identified as Ray – got out and ran across the parking lot, per the complaint. One officer ran after Ray, while the other went up to the SUV. The officer saw Canady in the driver's seat before it sped off.

Featured article

Racine County sheriff's deputies spotted the SUV as it fled southbound on Memorial Avenue, according to prosecutors. They turned on their lights and made a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop. By that time, the SUV was speeding into oncoming traffic. The deputy followed for roughly two blocks before the SUV crashed head-on into a car, sideswiped another, and hit three parked cars.

The complaint states the driver of the car that was hit head-on suffered a fractured sternum and his car was totaled. There were three people in the sideswiped vehicle, which was also totaled; two of the three were taken to the hospital, while the third had minor injuries. Two of the parked vehicles were also totaled; the third parked vehicle had minor damage.

The complaint made no mention of any injuries to Canady or the condition of the SUV he was driving.

In custody

Prosecutors said, once in custody, Canady admitted to fleeing the traffic stop. In all, he is charged with nine felonies:

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding an officer, resulting in great bodily harm (four counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (four counts)

Court records show his cash bond was set at $10,000 on Tuesday. He was also cited for operating while revoked and reckless driving.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states Ray ignored the officer's commands to stop and, once the officer caught him, refused to put his hands behind his back. It ultimately took multiple officers to take him into custody.

In all, Ray is charged with two misdemeanors – obstructing an officer and resisting an officer – and two felony bail jumping counts. His cash bond was set at $5,000 on Tuesday.