Racine chain-reaction crash; vehicle fled traffic stop, 2 arrested

In Racine, two people were arrested after an attempted traffic stop and chain-reaction crash on Monday.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a previous fleeing/eluding complaint – as well as a wanted party – near Memorial and Washington around 4:30 p.m. A passenger got out and ran, and the vehicle sped off.

A few minutes later, a sheriff's deputy spotted the fleeing vehicle on northbound Taylor Avenue, and the deputy followed. The vehicle then went over the centerline and collided with a southbound vehicle – causing serious damage and a chain-reaction crash that involved at least three vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle that sped away was taken into custody after the crash. The person who ran away was caught and jailed on an active warrant.

Police did not have information about possible injuries to the people involved in the crash.