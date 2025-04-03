Racine crash, driver charged with reckless homicide in teen's death

article

The Brief A Racine man is accused of causing a fatal crash near 16th and Taylor. The crash killed a 17-year-old girl and injured four other people. Court records show the man has a list of previous traffic-related violations.



A Racine man is accused of reckless homicide, among other crimes, for a March crash that killed a 17-year-old girl and injured four other people.

16th and Taylor crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on March 9. According to a criminal complaint, a Racine County deputy was driving near 16th and Deane when he spotted a Chevrolet Camaro driving more than 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Court filings said the deputy activated his lights and sirens and tried to catch up with the Camaro. After having lost sight of it, he came upon a crash at 16th and Taylor involving the Camaro and a Chevrolet Impala.

Fiery crash near 16th and Taylor, Racine

Surveillance video captured the crash. According to the complaint, the Camaro crashed into the back of the Impala, causing a "shower of sparks and flames." Debris was thrown from both cars as the Impala was "launched through the intersection." The Camaro caught fire at the scene.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 17-year-old Tyreana Scales, was flown to a hospital via Flight for Life with critical injuries. She died on March 11. Four passengers in the Impala, all juveniles, suffered various injuries.

Driver charged

Court records show 34-year-old Salvador Coronado is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The complaint states Coronado was the driver and lone occupant of the Camaro. Deputies found a liquor bottle in the car after the crash and obtained a blood sample for evidence.

Court records show Coronado has a list of previous traffic-related violations, including OWIs, fleeing and eluding, speeding, reckless driving and more.