Racine high-speed, fiery crash; 17-year-old dies from injuries

The Brief A 17-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a fiery crash in Racine on Sunday, March 9. Tyreana Scales was one of several teens injured in the wreck near 16th and Taylor. Authorities say a 34-year-old Racine was in the striking vehicle involved in the crash.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyreana Scales died from her injuries after a high-speed, fiery crash in Racine early on Sunday, March 9.

Scales was one of multiple teens injured in the wreck that happened near the intersection of 16th and Taylor.

High-speed crash

What we know:

A deputy was traveling in a marked squad car when a silver Chevy Camaro passed the squad car at a high rate of speed. The deputy measured the speed of the Camaro at over 90 miles per hour. The Camaro ultimately smashed into an Impala carrying multiple Racine teenagers.

Fiery crash near 16th and Taylor, Racine

The operator of the Camaro was identified by authorities as Salvador Coronado, a 34-year-old Racine man. He has not yet been charged.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Coronado has a list of previous traffic-related violations, including OWIs, fleeing and eluding, speeding, reckless driving and more.

Coronado was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years' extended supervision.