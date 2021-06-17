Racine COVID vaccine incentive program launched

article

The City of Racine and Racine County announced on Thursday, June 17 a joint vaccine incentive program aimed at encouraging Racine County residents to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

The campaign will run from June 17 through July 17 with the goal of getting 3,000 more county residents vaccinated in those 30 days. The city and county have each donated $5,000 ($10,000 total) and will give out 66 prizes through a random drawing that will occur on July 20.

The incentive campaign is open to anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – those under 18 need parental consent. To enter the prize drawing, vaccine eligible residents must get vaccinated at one of the following locations:

AMI's Regency Mall Vaccination Clinic;

City of Racine's Vaccination Clinic at Festival Hall or City Hall;

City of Racine/Ascension's Vaccination Clinic at the Bryant Center at the Juneteenth Celebration on June 19th;

Other City of Racine-sponsored 'pop up vaccination clinics' that may become available.

Those who are eligible to be vaccinated can fill out the entry form at any of those locations, and they can submit an entry form for each COVID vaccination they receive (max two entries). Should the county reach the goal of vaccinating 3,000 more residents during 30 days, a drawing will be held on July 20 with Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to announce the winners.

The 66 prizes include the following, valued at a total of $10,000; the full list of prizes is available at VaccinateRacine.org

IPads

Chromebooks

One month rent (up to $700, paid directly to landlord)

$100 towards utility bill of winner's choice (paid directly to the utility)

Weber propane gas grill

$50 gas cards

$50 grocery cards

65" Smart TVs

Lunch with the Mayor

More information on this vaccine incentive program can be found at VaccinateRacine.org.