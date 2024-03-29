Racine County wrong-way crash; vehicle hit head-on, driver arrested for OWI

article

A 32-year-old Elkhorn man was taken into custody on Friday morning, March 29 following a wrong-way crash in Racine County. Officials say the man failed field sobriety tests.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 12:08 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of STH 36 and River Road for a report of a wrong-way driver.

The caller said there was a four-door sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and almost struck their vehicle head on.

Around 12:15 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash at STH 36 and CTH K. Deputies responded and located the crash in the southbound STH 36 turn lane to turn east on CTH K.

A white Toyota Tacoma had been stopped in the turn lane and was struck, head on, by a silver four-door Lexus, officials say.

Racine County crash, STH 36 and CTH K

The Toyota was operated by a 23-year-old man from Oak Creek. He was not injured and was the lone occupant.

The Lexus was operated by a 32-year-old man from Elkhorn. He was the lone occupant and was not injured. Officials say he failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a sample of his breath for a Preliminary Breath Test. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Results are not known at this time.

He was taken to the Racine County Jail for the following charges: