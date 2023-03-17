Racine County 'repeat reckless driver' arrest, clocked at 101 mph

article

A Racine County sheriff's deputy arrested a "repeat reckless driver" Friday morning for operating after revocation and other offenses.

According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Dean Burns of Kenosha has 16 prior convictions for operating after revocation and hasn't had a valid driver's license since 2015.

The deputy saw a black Hyundai SUV speeding near Green Bay and Durand in Mount Pleasant, clocked at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone, around 11:30 a.m. The deputy pursued the SUV and stopped it on Braun Road. The driver, Braun, was arrested.

Burns was taken to the Racine County Jail and held for:

Operating after revocation, 17th offense

Speeding, 46 mph over

Reckless driving

No Insurance

Seatbelt violation

Possession of drug paraphernalia

In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said:

"The sheriff’s office is fully staffed, trained and equipped to aggressively target reckless drivers – both on county roads and in every Racine County municipality. There are far too many incidents of completely irresponsible drivers putting our citizens at risk of serious injury or death. This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. If you drive recklessly, a deputy will stop you, arrest you, and take you to jail."