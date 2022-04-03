Expand / Collapse search

Racine County pursuit, arrest: Milwaukee man accused of OWI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Racine County early Sunday, April 3 after leading deputies on a brief pursuit. He is accused of operating while impaired.

A news release says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted an SUV deviating from its lane on southbound I-94/41 approaching State Highway 20. The deputy initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed, but did not stop. 

The driver of the SUV exited I-94/41 at State Highway 20. As he did so, officials say the driver tossed a baggie out of the window – and continued to get back onto I-94/41 northbound.

The release says the SUV continued north, failing to yield to the fully marked squad. It was traveling between 45 and 58 miles per hour on the interstate (speed limit 70 m.p.h.) until it drove over spike strips deployed by a deputy that was near County Highway K. The spike strips successfully deflated all four tires on the SUV, causing the operator to pull over on the off-ramp. The driver was arrested without incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies recovered the baggie that was thrown from the SUV. It contained multicolored pills and powder that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy).

Racine County officials say the driver is expected to be charged with fleeing and eluding, operating while impaired 2nd, operating while revoked – alcohol related, possession of MDMA, and a probation hold. 

Jackson Sparks Foundation launched; created to grant baseball dreams
article

Jackson Sparks Foundation launched; created to grant baseball dreams

The Jackson Sparks Foundation launched on Saturday, April 2 – created to grant baseball dreams to children in need.

Marquette to Mitchell overnight closures, road work
article

Marquette to Mitchell overnight closures, road work

Between the Marquette and Mitchell interchanges, overnight road work will prompt partial lane closures on I-94/I-43 starting the week of April 4.

Slinger 4th OWI arrest; woman pulled over on I-41 in Washington County
article

Slinger 4th OWI arrest; woman pulled over on I-41 in Washington County

A Slinger woman was arrested for operating under the influence on Wednesday, March 30. If convicted, it would be her fourth such offense.

Summerfest organizer exploits nonprofit status, complaint alleges

Milwaukee World Festival Inc., which puts on Summerfest, is considered a nonprofit. However, an IRS complaint is challenging that status.


 