Racine County OWI arrest; Milwaukee man accused, 7th offense

The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Milwaukee man Monday night for "operating a motor vehicle under the influence." A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding northbound on I-94 at County Highway K. When speaking with the driver, the trooper observed the driver's slurred speech and the odor of intoxicants.



A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday night, June 9 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

Racine County OWI arrest

What we know:

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding northbound on I-94 at County Highway K in Racine County.

When speaking with the driver, the trooper observed the driver's slurred speech and the odor of intoxicants. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were completed, and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 7th offense.

A warrant was obtained to complete a legal blood draw, and the subject was booked into the Racine County Jail without incident.

The subject will be charged with: OWI 7th, felony bail jumping, open intoxicants in motor vehicle, operating after revocation, speeding and no insurance.