Racine County drunk driving arrest; Menomonee Falls man fled deputies

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 five arrests for operating a motor vehicle while impaired over the New Year holiday weekend.

A news release says one of the arrests occurred on Dec. 31 at approximately 12:15 a.m., when a sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle for unsafe lane deviations on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant. Officials say the driver of the vehicle made an improper left turn onto East Frontage Road, traveling southbound, and began to pull over. The operator, who officials identified as Clifford Johnson, a 56-year-old man from Menomonee Falls, failed to obey the emergency lights on the sergeant’s patrol squad and pulled away at a high rate of speed. Johnson reached a maximum speed of 70-mph before he quit fleeing the sergeant and stopped his vehicle after just over a mile, officials said.

Deputies took Johnson into custody, and while doing so observed that Johnson appeared to be impaired by alcohol, officials said. The deputies checked Johnson’s driver’s record with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and learned that Johnson had a revoked driver’s license due to prior four OWI convictions.

Deputies arrested Johnson and took him to the Aurora Medical Center. The sergeant had Johnson perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test which Johnson did not successfully complete. Johnson then blew a Preliminary Breath Test which registered 0.137. Clifford Johnson also admitted to drinking beer since 2 p.m. the previous afternoon, officials said.

Johnson is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $17,900 bail for the following offenses: