Racine County day care worker arrested for child porn

The Brief Racine County deputies arrested a woman as part of a child porn investigation. That woman worked at a Union Grove day care. She has since been fired. Authorities do not believe any children at the day care were victims.



A Racine County day care worker – a woman parents trusted with their children – has been fired after she was arrested Tuesday in a child pornography investigation.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at 30-year-old Crystal Lachman's home in Union Grove. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said she admitted to sending and receiving child pornography on the Kik app and was arrested for one count of possession of child pornography.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For nearly two years, she worked at the Bright & Beautiful Christian Child Care Center in Union Grove. The lead pastor of the church that runs the center said she is no longer an employee.

"When you break that trust by engaging in this disgusting filth on your free time, it really makes me worried and hits me in the heart," said RCSO Lt. Michael Luell.

Bright & Beautiful Christian Child Care Center, Union Grove

Authorities do not believe any children at the day care were victims.

"We have no reason to suspect that any child within that facility was harmed in any way or subjected to being a part of any child pornography," Luell said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

Racine County investigators arrested Lachman and two other people for child pornography this week. So far this year, 10 people have been arrested in similar cases. It's a significant jump from last year, when 20 people were busted in all of 2024.

"It's not that Racine has a larger problem, it's just that we're looking harder and we're finding it," said Luell.

Related article

What they're saying:

Statement from Bill Busch, Union Grove Church lead pastor:

I have been greeting parents and family members this afternoon and answering their questions and concerns.

As you heard, on Tuesday February 18th 2025 Racine County Sheriff’s Department arrested Crystal Lachman for one count of possession of child pornography. Crystal Lochman held a float position with our Center and worked for the Bright and Beautiful Child Care Center (BBCCC) for about 23 months. All ties have been severed with Crystal Lachman and BBCCC. She was not connected to the church

While this is an ongoing investigation and we have very limited information, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department explained to us that the arrest did not involve the Child Care Center or the Church in any way. We plan on having a meeting with representatives of the BBCCC, the Union Grove Methodist Church, and the Racine Sheriff Department in the near future.

We will continue to be available for family members to answer questions and address concerns.