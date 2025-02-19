Racine child porn arrests; 3 facing multiple counts

article

The Brief The Racine County Sheriff’s Office made three more child pornography-related arrests. Investigators were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for these cases. A sheriff’s computer analyst is continuing to examine all the seized electronic devices from each of the three investigations for additional images or videos.



Racine County deputies are continuing to make child porn-related arrests.

Child pornography crackdown

What we know:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office made three more arrests. Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for the cases.

First arrest

What we know:

On Sunday, Feb. 16, investigators executed a search warrant at 27-year-old Devin Katzman’s Union Grove home and arrested him. Officials said he had uploaded child pornography to the Discord app.

Devin Katzman

Investigators seized Katzman’s iPhone and ultimately charged him with four counts of possession of child pornography. He will be back in court on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Second arrest

What we know:

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, investigators executed a search warrant at 30-year-old Crystal Lachman’s home in Union Grove.

Crystal Lachman

She admitted to sending and receiving child pornography with numerous individuals on the Kik app. She faces one count of possession of child pornography.

Third arrest

What we know:

ICAC investigators determined that 20-year-old Racine man Ciquil Mangum had numerous pictures and videos of child pornography in his Snapchat account. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, investigators arrested Mangum and seized multiple electronic devices.

Ciquil Mangum

He is being held on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigators transported Mangum to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Investigators forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

What they're saying:

"Sadly, there appears to be no shortage of individuals involved in child exploitation that the ICAC unit must arrest and bring to justice," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "However, rest assured that the Sheriff’s Office will remain steadfast in our mission to remove these pedophiles from our community and safeguard the innocence of children."

What's next:

A sheriff’s computer analyst is continuing to examine all the seized electronic devices from each of the three investigations for additional images or videos.