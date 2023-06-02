Racine County crash; Milwaukee man fled scene, tased, arrested

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man faces a series of criminal charges after being involved in a crash with a semi on I-94 in Racine County, fleeing the scene, and ignoring deputies' orders. The accused is Terence Mack, officials say.

Sheriff’s deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to a traffic collision on I-94 southbound near County Highway G in the Village of Raymond just after 2 a.m. on Friday, June 2. When they arrived on the scene, deputies saw a black SUV and a semi-tractor trailer were stopped in traffic and there was a large amount of debris strewn across the interstate. The deputies and troopers shut down all but the innermost lane of southbound I-94.

Based upon the initial investigation, the SUV appeared to have rear ended the semi while both vehicles were traveling southbound at highway speeds. The operator of the SUV, later determined to be Mack, fled the scene on foot.

The semi driver described Mack to law enforcement as a male, Black, with dreadlocks, wearing orange pants, and a jean jacket. The semi driver said he briefly spoke to Mack and believed Mack was intoxicated. Troopers searched the SUV and located numerous bags of marijuana (THC).

The deputies deployed a thermal camera drone and located Mack hiding in the tall grass on the southwest corner of County Highway G and 27th Street. An arrest team was formed, and deputies walked into the grass to apprehend Mack.

Milwaukee man tased, arrested in Raymond

When Mack was located, deputies gave him verbal commands to surrender, but he ignored their lawful commands, officials said. Instead, Mack "bladed his body away from the deputies and reached his right hand in the area of his waistband and pocket. Fearing for their safety, a deputy deployer her Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser), and Mack was taken into custody," a news release says.

The Wisconsin State Patrol took the lead in investigating the traffic collision and transported Mack to the hospital for a legal blood draw. Officials say Mack did not consent to the blood draw and a warrant was obtained for his blood. After the warrant was authorized by a judge, Mack still would not consent to a blood draw, and law enforcement had to physically restrain Mack while the blood draw was conducted.

The Wisconsin State Patrol transported Mack to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $5,950 bail for the following charges: