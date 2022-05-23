Racine County cold case, Linda La Roche to be sentenced Monday

article

Linda La Roche – the woman found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the 1999 death of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder – will be sentenced on Monday, May 23.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Johnson-Schroeder's body was found in a Raymond cornfield on July 21, 1999. The initial investigation found she had been badly beaten and was malnourished. Evidence suggested she had been tortured and that she most likely had a life-threatening infection.

Johnson-Schroeder could not be identified, she was given the name "Jane Doe" and was buried in Racine County as the investigation went cold.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2019, through the use of forensic genealogy after her body was exhumed, as well as extensive interviews, investigators identified the Jane Doe as Johnson-Schroeder.

The sheriff's office investigation resumed and found Johnson-Schroeder was living with a family in McHenry, Illinois before her death. La Roche, the matriarch of that family, was identified as the suspect responsible for the death.

Investigators went to Florida and interviewed La Roche, who allegedly made inconsistent and incriminating statements about her interactions with the victim – including how she stopped living with the family.

Advertisement

Johnson-Schroeder grew up in Illinois and was never reported missing; her mother, father and brother are all deceased. She was 23 years old at the time of her death.