Racine County child porn investigation, 18-year-old arrested

article

An 18-year-old man was arrested, and now faces more than a dozen possession of child pornography charges, after a Racine County investigation on Friday, March 22.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children division conducted a search warrant in the town of Burlington for possession of child sexual abuse material.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the investigation, 18-year-old Edward Vargas was determined to be a person of interest. The sheriff's office said Vargas was subsequently taken into custody for questioning. He refused to provide a statement to law enforcement and was taken to the Racine County Jail.

Numerous electronic items were seized from Vargas’ person, the sheriff's office said. A forensic examination of those items yielded several thousand images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

The following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession of child pornography (15 counts)

Failure to update information as a sex offender (3 counts)

Vargas is the subject of two previous child sexual abuse material investigations, according to the sheriff's office,