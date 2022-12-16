Racine County brick attack, man arrested after SWAT called

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hospitalized – including a suspect with a "lengthy and violent criminal history" – after a series of events Friday, Dec. 16.

Deputies were first called to an incident on Britton Road in the town of Dover shortly after 10 a.m. where it was reported that someone was assaulting people, possibly with a brick.

An investigator at the scene found 10-pound landscaping bricks and saw the suspect – identified by the sheriff's office as 32-year-old Bradley Kubisiak of Muskego – in a pickup truck. The investigator drew his weapon and shouted commands at Kubisiak.

Bradley Kubisiak (Courtesy: RCSO)

The sheriff's office said Kubisiak ignored those commands and started to drive off but stopped, put the truck in reverse and "accelerated rapidly" toward the investigator. The investigator fired his weapon at Kubisiak who then put the truck back into drive and drove off – smashing into the investigators' squad car – as he fled down Britton Road.

Minutes later, the sheriff's office said it was informed of a man "acting erratically" near a pole barn elsewhere in the town of Dover. Deputies responded, saw Kubisiak and established a perimeter. The sheriff's office activated the SWAT team.

After retreating into the barn, the sheriff's office said Kubisiak intentionally injured himself with a knife. SWAT operators took him into custody and immediately provided emergency medical care, according to the sheriff's office.

Kubisiak was taken to a hospital. The two victims in the suspected brick attack were also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigator has been employed with the agency for 20 years, previously working as a dispatcher and patrol deputy.