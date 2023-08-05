Racine City Hall car crash, driver flown to hospital

article

A car crashed into Racine City Hall and the driver was flown to a hospital Saturday, Aug. 5.

Police said officers were walking near 10th and Villa when they saw a car run a stop sign around 6 p.m. Those officers then went back to their squad to try to catch the car and conduct a traffic stop.

The car kept speeding through the residential area, police said, and ran several more stop signs before officers lost sight of it. Moments later, it was reported that the car crashed into city hall.

Police said the driver was trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

The damage to city hall was substantial, police said. Several large blocks were pushed into the building and others were cracked. A lower level window was destroyed, as was a streetlight.

Viewer photos of the scene showed significant damage to the car as well – the roof seemingly sheared off.