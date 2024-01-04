Racine County child sexual assault, 41-year-old woman accused

article

A 41-year-old Burlington woman has been taken into custody, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a child under the age of 13.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kerry Hughes allegedly sent inappropriate messages and had physical, sexual contact with the child. A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center with the child, which corroborated the allegations.

A third party, whom Hughes had confided in, also corroborated the allegations. Information was also obtained that there are possible additional victims, the sheriff's office says.

Hughes was taken into custody and refused to provide a statement.

The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

1st Degree Sexual Assault of a child < 13 years old (2 counts)

Child Enticement (2 counts)

Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime

Causing Child < 13 to View/Listen to Sexual Activity

Exposing Genitals, Public Area, Intimate Parts

Expose Child to Harmful Material

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office CIB is requesting anyone with additional information, contact Inv. Kwaterski at 262-636-3323.