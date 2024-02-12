Racine child porn case; Thomas Collier sentenced to 15 years prison

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Thomas Collier on Monday, Feb. 12 to 15 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a possession of child porn case from 2021.

In November 2023, Collier pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography. The remaining 12 charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Collier was originally charged in May 2021 with 17 counts of child porn possession after a search warrant was executed at his home in March 2021.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant for possession of child pornography on March 30. Upon entry, investigators noted that the apartment was in complete disarray. The apartment was filled with garbage and rotting food, the sheriff's office said.