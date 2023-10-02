Racine Case High School lockdown over; student involved in disturbance

article

Mount Pleasant Police Department say a lockdown enforced at Racine Case High School has ended – and nobody is in any danger.

Racine Unified School District officials say a student was apprehended outside of Case High School. Statements made by that student caused law enforcement to put the school into lockdown and investigate, officials said.

The statements were found not to be true and nothing was found in the building.

District officials said, "While we recognize that these precautionary measures were scary, we appreciate how seriously everyone took the situation to ensure our students and staff were safe."

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.