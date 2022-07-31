Racine police: Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van

article

A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.

Racine police were called to scene on Northwestern Avenue near High Street around 8:15 p.m. the night of the incident. It was reported that kids were shooting BB guns at passing cars when a "red work van" stopped and someone shot a gun.

Responding officers spotted the van and conducted a traffic stop. Neau was driving and there was a passenger in the front seat, the complaint states.

Neau told police he heard his van get hit six to eight times, per the complaint, and admitted to firing his gun into the air "out of frustration." He did not have a concealed carry permit. A single bullet casing was found at the scene.

Racine Police

The complaint states Neau told police he saw who he believed shot the BB gun run into a nearby building. Surveillance video showed a boy shooting a BB gun at the van Neau was driving. The video then showed Neau chase after the boy before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the air, putting the gun back into his waistband and going back to the van.

Neau made an initial court appearance on July 29, and his cash bond was set at $1,500. He is not due back in court until October, records show.