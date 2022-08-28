Racine bar disturbance; 3 shot, wounded near 3rd and Main

article

Three people were shot and wounded following a large disturbance inside a bar that spilled outside near 3rd and Main in Racine early Sunday, Aug. 28.

The shooting victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two of the shooting victims were men – the third was a woman.

Police investigation at 3rd and Main in Racine

Two other Racine shootings

While investigating the incident at 3rd and Main, officers heard gunfire south of their location. Due to the shooting scene and call volume, Racine Police Department requested assistance from the Mount Pleasant Police Department who responded and located a shooting scene at 9th St. and Wisconsin Avenue. No persons appeared to have been struck from this incident.

In a separate incident, officers responded to Ascension Hospital just after 10 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man who showed up with a gunshot wound. The officers learned the victim was shot near Washington Avenue and Indiana Street in Racine – and was brought to the emergency room by a friend.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody in reference to any of these shootings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Police investigation at 3rd and Main in Racine

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.