Protect Our Rights Milwaukee rally outside Planned Parenthood

Hundreds gathered outside a Planned Parenthood office for a pro-choice rally in downtown Milwaukee Sunday, June 26.

Organizers said this was just the first of many.

They said what was first shock and surprise has fueled grief and anger now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

Members of the "Protect Our Rights Milwaukee" group said they're voicing those emotions through rallies.

They gathered outside the Planned Parenthood office on 22nd and Wisconsin with signs defending the right to choose. At its peak, organizers estimated between 150 and 200 people were on hand for the rally. Drivers honked their horns in support as they drove by.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The group's founder says Friday's Supreme Court decision motivated so many to come out and show their support.

"This is a very personal attack, and especially, for women and people that have a uterus, it feels like we've just been demoted to second-class citizens," said Jennifer Clark, Protect Our Rights Milwaukee.

Clark said protests and rallies will continue throughout the summer.