Polygraph test proposed to pre-screen police recruits

Police and community relations have been under a microscope following incidents of police brutality across the nation -- and in southeastern Wisconsin.

One initiative aims to screen police recruits before they're given a badge. More specifically, the initiative would identify police candidates with racial bias and prejudice.

It’s all outlined in a proposal written by a group of retired FBI agents and law enforcement officials.

The matter was even briefly addressed in a Thursday night Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) meeting on Jan. 14.

"We call it just one more tool for the toolbox," said James Stern, retired FBI special agent and Army veteran.

In response to concerns over systemic racism, the Prejudicial Conduct and Hate Crimes Identification Initiative proposes an idea to police departments across the nation: Pre-screening recruits with a single-issue polygraph test before they're hired.

The proposal was drafted in part by Stern, along with other partners who carry decades of experience in law enforcement.

"Before you put a uniform on, a badge and a gun on," Stern said."We can see if they have any sort of prior animus and have acted violently toward that prejudicial conduct and potentially the department could eliminate that person as a candidate."

"We figure we would talk to the candidates about sensitive issues like prejudices and that type of this. We’ve all said and done things we are not proud of, but have we ever acted on them?" said Robert Moore, retired FBI supervisory special agent.

Those involved say the goal is to weed out officers with racial bias.

"If you look given the current climate, we think the public is looking for a level of comfort and security at this point," said Norm Embry, retired FBI assistant special agent in charge and Justice is Equal initiative advisor.

They tell FOX6 it wouldn't be the answer to everything -- just one aspect.

Thursday, the proposal made its way onto the FPC Testing and Recruiting Committee meeting agenda -- where it was ultimately tabled.

"Is the MPD looking to move forward with this particular initiative…we would decline at this time, but full disclosure, neither the chief nor any of my colleagues were familiar with this," said Nick DeSiato, Milwaukee Police Department chief of staff.

"I think it’s appropriate that we defer this until the new administration, or the current administration reviews the information," FPC Chair Nelson Soler said.

Soler told FOX6 this item was requested by the previous MPD administration -- and that the current administration does not have an interest in moving forward with it at this time.

