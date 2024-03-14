President Biden's Milwaukee visit; boy with stutter gets advice

A little boy got a big shoutout from President Joe Biden during his stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 13.

9-year-old Harry Abramson got to meet Biden after writing him a letter asking how to overcome stuttering. He wrote the letter explaining he has a stutter, knowing the president once dealt with the same thing.

That letter turned into a one-on-one meeting in Milwaukee.

"This is going to be the next president one of these days," Biden said. "When you become president and they say, ‘Joe Biden’s out in the waiting room,’ promise you won’t say, ‘Joe, who?’"

It’s a huge remark, coming from the nation’s most powerful leader.

Biden spoke directly to Abramson in the audience during a campaign stop on Wednesday.

"I have a stutter, just like you do," Abramson said.

The Biden campaign told FOX6 News that in the letter, the 9-year-old explained he has a stutter and asked the president how he overcame his own.

"You know what you’re doing. Don’t let anybody tell you you’re not," Biden said. "You can do anything. Anything."

The president showed the Illinois boy his speech and what he does to speak more smoothly.

"I mark my speeches, every single one," Biden said.

A big gesture that goes a long way for the 9-year-old.

"Thank you so much Mr. President," he said.