President Biden Wisconsin visit scheduled for Wednesday, May 8

President Joe Biden will travel to Racine on Wednesday, May 8 to deliver remarks on his Investing in America agenda, the White House announced on Friday.

Officials say the president will then take part in a campaign event before traveling to Chicago for a campaign reception. FOX6 News will share more information about the president's visit as it becomes available.

The Biden visit will come a week after his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, campaigned in Waukesha. On Wednesday, the former president delivered criticism and promises for a second term. He said they would correct the wrongs of the Biden administration – while Democrats say there is a lot at stake, especially on one issue.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Waukesha

"The choice for Wisconsin is simple… no choice than to vote for a gentleman than Donald J. Trump," Trump said.

Wednesday's visit was Trump's second Wisconsin rally as part of his 2024 campaign. Voters who attended the rally said the former president would deliver inflation relief.

But Democrats in Waukesha County point to abortion as the most important issue.

"November's election will determine whether women in the United States have reproductive freedom, or whether Trump's new administration will continue to control women's health care decisions," said Wisconsin Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez.