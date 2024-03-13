President Biden in Milwaukee Wednesday; to talk funding for infrastructure
MILWAUKEE - President Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 13, looking to create momentum for his reelection campaign after his State of the Union address last week.
This marks Biden’s ninth visit to Wisconsin as president and his fifth to Milwaukee.
President Biden and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday $39,560,000 for the state of Wisconsin for projects through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot and Neighborhood Access and Equity discretionary grant programs as part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.
The funding is aimed at reconnecting communities that were cut off by transportation infrastructure decades ago, leaving entire neighborhoods without direct access to opportunity, like schools, jobs, medical offices, and places of worship.
"While the purpose of transportation is to connect, in too many communities past infrastructure decisions have served instead to divide. Now the Biden-Harris administration is acting to fix that," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Today we are proud to announce an unprecedented $3.3 billion to help 132 communities deliver better infrastructure that reconnects residents to jobs, health care, and other essentials."
During his visit, Biden will also oversee the opening of his campaign headquarters in Milwaukee.
In this round of funding for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot and Neighborhood Access and Equity program, Wisconsin received three grants. Awarded projects include:
- $36,560,000 for Connecting North to South: A Complete 6th Street in Milwaukee – The Project transforms 2.6 miles (North Avenue to National Avenue) of 6th Street. The construction of I-94/I-43 in the 1960’s not only tore through the heart of many of Milwaukee’s diverse communities, but also spurred the expansion of adjacent streets to accommodate access ramps and their associated traffic. A transformed 6th Street will include safe, dedicated infrastructure for walking, biking, and transit as well as green infrastructure that will provide much needed tree canopy and green space while easing the load on the City’s combined sewer system.
- $2,000,000 for Reimagining the National Avenue Interchange in Milwaukee – The project focuses on the Walker’s Point neighborhood in the City of Milwaukee that is divided by the I-94/43 National Avenue Interchange. The project will identify and evaluate alternatives to reconnect the neighborhoods and address safety and mobility concerns. Through robust public engagement and technical analysis, the project will identify community concerns, create a collective vision, develop a range of improvement alternatives, and conduct a feasibility study that will investigate traffic, ramp geometries, street connections, shared use paths, and other potential improvements to reimagine the National Avenue interchange.
- $1,000,000 for Perry Street Overpass in Madison – The Perry Street Overpass project is a key component of the City’s strategy to revitalize South Madison’s neighborhoods and address longstanding mobility needs. The proposed project will reconnect Perry Street over the Beltline Highway (US Highways 12/14/18/151), which was split during construction almost 70 years ago. Today, fencing and the Beltline Highway cut Perry Street in half. The Perry Street Overpass will eliminate the need for circuitous and dangerous north-south routes around the Beltline Highway. By extending Perry Street, this planning project would introduce a new crossing to overcome the Beltline Highway "dividing facility," providing vehicles, buses, pedestrians, and cyclists with easier access to employment and other opportunities on the south side of the highway. The project will benefit the Burr Oaks and Bram’s Addition neighborhoods.