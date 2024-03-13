President Biden in Milwaukee Wednesday; to talk funding for infrastructure

President Biden will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 13, looking to create momentum for his reelection campaign after his State of the Union address last week.

This marks Biden’s ninth visit to Wisconsin as president and his fifth to Milwaukee.

President Biden and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday $39,560,000 for the state of Wisconsin for projects through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot and Neighborhood Access and Equity discretionary grant programs as part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.

The funding is aimed at reconnecting communities that were cut off by transportation infrastructure decades ago, leaving entire neighborhoods without direct access to opportunity, like schools, jobs, medical offices, and places of worship.

"While the purpose of transportation is to connect, in too many communities past infrastructure decisions have served instead to divide. Now the Biden-Harris administration is acting to fix that," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Today we are proud to announce an unprecedented $3.3 billion to help 132 communities deliver better infrastructure that reconnects residents to jobs, health care, and other essentials."

During his visit, Biden will also oversee the opening of his campaign headquarters in Milwaukee.

In this round of funding for the Reconnecting Communities Pilot and Neighborhood Access and Equity program, Wisconsin received three grants. Awarded projects include: