President Biden's Milwaukee visit; race for the White House is on

President Joe Biden’s latest visit to Milwaukee highlights the importance of the battleground state when it comes to deciding who wins the White House.

Two recent Wisconsin polls show former President Donald Trump leading the state with a narrow lead of three and four points. There is a lot on the line for Biden.

After speaking about $36 million that's headed for Milwaukee for city infrastructure projects, the president and his motorcade traveled to the new 2024 campaign headquarters in downtown Milwaukee. The campaign said it’s the first time in decades that the Democratic presidential candidate has had their Wisconsin headquarters in the city.

The president spoke with volunteers and asked for their help.

"A lot of you helped me in 2020 and made sure he was a loser, and he is a loser, and we're going to make sure that happens again, right?" Biden asked, regarding Trump.

It’s one of 44 offices across the Badger State.

"We have the chance to really turn this country in the right direction," Biden said. "We have the most vibrant economy in the world."

But Republicans hammered the president on the economy.

"He should come to the checkout aisle of any grocery store that I’ve ever been to in the past year. And he’ll hear time and again that families can’t afford the things in the state of Wisconsin and across the country," said U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville). The inflation that President Biden has unleashed on the American people, things are 17% more expensive than when he took office."

A rematch of 2020 is now on in 2024 between Biden and Trump.

Biden taped two radio interviews with large African American audiences while in Milwaukee, a key group that typically votes for Democrats in large numbers.

Voter turnout in the city has dipped since President Barack Obama was on the ballot, so votes are crucial both in the city and across the state.

Biden will receive the presidential daily briefing in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, March 14 and then fly to battleground Michigan.