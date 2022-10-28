Preemies dress up for Halloween; mermaid, cute cows for the win

Aurora Health Care's tiniest patients are joining in this Halloween festivities despite being hospitalized this October. Aurora Health Care decided to make this year fun for preemie babies by holding a social media contest.

Parents of the tiny patients were invited to dress their babies in a costume and photograph them as a part of the social media contest.

NICU babies dressed up for Halloween (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care Facebook)

All the submitted pictures are featured on Aurora Health Care's Facebook page.

Aurora Health Care said this year's costumes included twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more.

The winners!

The social media contest winner is Alivia, the mermaid, whose favorite place in the sea to get her beauty sleep is the 'no wake zone!'

Alivia, the mermaid

In second place are Saint and Isiah, the cutest cows around.

Saint and Isiah, the cutest cows out in the herd

According to a news release, the competition has occurred for many years, with a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. It returned in 2021 with extra safeguards that remain in place this year, including parents taking the photos themselves and submitting them.