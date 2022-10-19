Aurora NICU patients in Halloween spirit

article

Aurora Health Care on Wednesday, Oct. 19 announced its tiniest patients are in the Halloween spirit.

Babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across Wisconsin got dressed up for their first Halloween.

Parents were invited to pick costumes and photograph their little ones for a social media contest. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe and more.

The competition has taken place for many years, with a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. It returned in 2021 with extra safeguards that remain in place this year, including parents taking the photos themselves and submitting them

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by "liking" photos on Facebook. The photos with the most reactions by 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 will win a prize.