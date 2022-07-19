Powers Lake drowning, girl dead: sheriff
article
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said an 8-year-old girl died Tuesday, July 19 after drowning in Powers Lake.
Officials said someone pulled the girl from the water and started CPR before she was taken to the hospital. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Powers Lake is located along the Kenosha-Walworth county border.
The sheriff's department said additional details will be released Wednesday. Check back for updates.