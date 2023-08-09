Potawatomi Casino 'banned patron' stole woman's winnings: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man banned from Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is accused of stealing a woman's winnings, and prosecutors say he admitted to taking the vouchers out of her hand.

Davontae Jackson, 31, faces one count of theft from a person or corpse.

The theft happened July 29 at the casino on Canal Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said she was playing the slot machines when her husband handed her $401 that she had previously won. As she held her winnings, she said a man wearing all black "ran up to her and snatched the money out of her hand" before walking away.

A security manager told investigators he recognized the suspect as Davontae Jackson, a "banned patron." Surveillance showed Jackson snatching the money out of the victim's hand, the complaint says.

Prosecutors say Jackson admitted to being banned from the casino and initially said he was only there from noon to 3 p.m. on the 29th. However, when he was confronted about being seen on video on the premises after 3 p.m., the complaint says he admitted to stealing vouchers from a woman's hand around 8 p.m. He said he then ran out of the hotel entrance.

Jackson made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, Aug. 9 and received a $500 signature bond.