Possible human remains in Milwaukee River; police investigating

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating possible human remains found near the Milwaukee River on Saturday, Sept. 21. MPD responded around 5:09 p.m. near MLK Drive and Highland. The possible human remains were recovered from the river. Police said the remains are not connected to Sade Robinson.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating possible human remains found near the Milwaukee River over the weekend.

MPD responded around 5:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, near MLK Drive and Highland. The possible human remains were recovered from the river.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said there is no further information, as the investigation is ongoing. They also said the remains are not connected to Sade Robinson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.