Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson in court for motion hearing

article

The man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson appeared before a judge on Friday, Sept. 13 for a pre-trial and motion hearing.

During the hearing, the court denied the defense's motion to sever the arson charge from the homicide charge and have it tried separately.

That means that going forward, Maxwell will be tried on all three charges (1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, Arson of Property Other than a Building) in the same trial.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, the defense requested an adjournment for the final pre-trial due to incoming discovery and that state's witness list needing to be reviewed. The court granted that request and a new final pre-trial date has been set for Oct. 23.

Maxwell Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee.

Anderson is scheduled to go to trial in December.

Maxwell Anderson

Surveillance images

Images show Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson showing up at a Menomonee Valley bar and restaurant for a date. The two sit at the bar and later leave together. Filings say the two went to a Water Street bar that night – April 1. It was the last time Robinson's family and friends heard from Sade.

On April 3, someone found a severed leg on the bluff at Warnimont Park. Anderson was pulled over the next day – a detective noticed a possible blood stain in the car.

New court documents say an autopsy shows Robinson's leg was severed "with a sharp instrument." Robinson's foot later appeared near 30th and Galena – a couple blocks away from where Robinson's burned out car was found.

Surveillance stills show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area. He was later seen on a bus heading back to his home on the city's south side.

When police searched Anderson's home, filings say investigators collected swabs of stains and women's clothing – some hidden in the basement.

Featured article

Search Warrant

A search warrant shows prosecutors believe Maxwell Anderson tried to cover up the death of Sade Robinson with a text message.

The search warrant shows Anderson sent Robinson a text message the morning after prosecutors said he killed her. The warrant says it appears to be an attempt to cover up what he had done.