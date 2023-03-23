Port Washington High School employee charged, child porn possession

A Port Washington High School employee was charged Friday, March 24 with three felony counts of child pornography possession.

Police said 29-year-old William Miley left his WiFi on while at work. The IP address matched the same device used to view and trade child pornography.

"The allegations are very serious," said Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy.

Investigators said the social media site Kik alerted police last May to uploaded files of girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

"He indicated his specific desire was for high school-aged girls," said Prosecutor Benjamin Lindsay.

Port Washington High School

Kik told police the images came from the same IP address. Prosecutors said that IP address was traced to Port Washington High School.

The Port Washington-Saukville School District confirmed Miley works as an "information technology professional" and is now on administrative leave following his arrest earlier this week.

"He has access to technology and the ability to utilize it and cover his tracks," said Prosecutor Benjamin Lindsay.

The superintendent said: "At this time, we have no reason to believe that the alleged criminal activities involved any students."

"Mr. Miley is married. He has three kids," said Defense Attorney Jason Baltz.

"He acknowledged possessing images or videos of children as young as 2 or 3," Lindsay said.

Port Washington-Saukville School District

Prosecutors said police are still reviewing devices taken from Miley's home for additional images.

The judge set Miley's cash bail at $20,000 and ordered him to have no contact with minors – even his own children. He also is not allowed to have access to the internet.

A letter to school district families March 23 read, in part:

"The District is committed to providing timely communication on this matter as more information becomes available. While there is little else we can share at this time, please know that the safety and security of our students is our top priority. Our Administrative Team is meeting to determine how we can best support our students and staff, as needed. If your child needs any extra support, please know that our school counselors and psychologists are always available."