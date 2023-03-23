Port Washington-Saukville schools employee arrested for child porn

article

A Port Washington-Saukville School District employee was arrested and is expected to be charged for child pornography possession, a March 23 letter to district families, obtained by FOX6 News, indicates.

Per the letter, the employee was arrested off school grounds. The district said it has "no reason to believe" that the alleged activities involved any district students or that the employee had any "inappropriate behavior" toward students.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not have access to school technology, the letter said. The district said it is fully cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

The letter to families continued, in part:

"The District is committed to providing timely communication on this matter as more information becomes available. While there is little else we can share at this time, please know that the safety and security of our students is our top priority. Our Administrative Team is meeting to determine how we can best support our students and staff, as needed. If your child needs any extra support, please know that our school counselors and psychologists are always available."