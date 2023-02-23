New Port Milwaukee Director 1st woman, person of color

Port Milwaukee's new director was officially sworn in Thursday, Feb. 23 at City Hall – becoming the first woman and first person of color to serve in the role.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson appointed Jackie Carter in January, and the Milwaukee Common Council confirmed her appointment earlier in February. As port director, Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, oversee a staff of 20 people and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 41.

A lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Carter has worked in the local non-profit and public sector for more than 20 years. She most recently served as the finance and administration officer for Port Milwaukee. In a news release, Port Milwaukee said Carter "has been integral in helping to shape the department’s strategic planning and grant funding efforts."

"Growing up in the inner city where there are a lot of statistics that tell you what you could be and what you can't be, this is huge," Carter said. "It's a story of somebody who has overcome, somebody who has been challenged and overcome obstacles and able to do it."

Port Milwaukee is governed by the seven-member Board of Harbor Commissioners, a panel appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Common Council. It administers operations on the 467 acres that make up the port.