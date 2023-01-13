New director for Port Milwaukee; pending Common Council approval

article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has selected Jackie Carter to serve as Municipal Port Director. The appointment is subject to Common Council approval.

A news release says in this position, Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, oversee a staff of twenty people, and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 41.

Carter has most recently served as the Finance & Administration Officer for Port Milwaukee, where she provided oversight of all Port business operations, including its financial, human resource, and administrative functions, the news release says. She has been integral in helping to shape the department’s strategic planning and grant funding efforts.

Upon confirmation, Carter will become the first woman, and the first Black person to serve as Director of Port Milwaukee. She will also be the only Black person to serve as director of a port authority in Wisconsin.

Carter succeeds former port director Adam Tindall-Schlicht, who was appointed the Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.