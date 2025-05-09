Pope Leo XIV: Chicago ties, Augustinian roots define new pontiff

article

The Brief Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Mass in his native language on Friday morning. The new pope is from Chicago. Family, friends and others have talked about his roots. He is not only the first pope from the U.S. – he's also the first Augustinian pope.



Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Mass, leading more than one billion Catholics in his native language on Friday morning.

"As we celebrate this morning, I invite you to recognize the marvels that the lord has done, the blessings that the lord continues to pour out upon all of us," he said.

The pope's formal installation is set for St. Peter's Square on May 18. In the meantime, we’re learning a lot more about the new pope from those who know him well: family, friends and fellow missionaries.

Chicago roots

Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago. He has eaten Chicago pizza and hot dogs and rooted for the hometown team. But which one? His brother said he's a White Sox fan.

"Excellent student. Compared to me, he didn’t have to really work hard. It just came. Learning came to him. He just knew stuff. He could hear it, and picked it up," said John Prevost, Pope Leo XIV's brother.

They grew up in Chicago's south suburbs, where classmate Terri Wright called the man who would become pope "Bobby."

"Now you want to make me cry. You made your family proud. You've made anyone that's coming in your crossroads very proud, but we're not surprised," said Wright.

Now that boy from Chicago has the world's attention, and the church's.

"I think he will, in some ways, be a second Pope Francis. I think he has a strong inclination to help the poor, the disenfranchised, people who don’t have a voice, because he spent so much time in Peru with the people who were impoverished," Prevost said. "I think he sees that need, and I think he will work for that. The church has to be universal and help everyone, but some people need a lot more help."

Prevost said immigration is also "big time" on Pope Leo XIV's mind, and he thinks the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction there.

"I think he’s going to have to work on trying to reunite the Catholic Church, because so many people have gone away. And I think he’ll do something to try to bring it back," Prevost added.

Pope Leo XIV is not only the first pope from the U.S. – he's also the first Augustinian pope. The Catholic Church has many different religious orders of nuns, brothers and priests. Each has a different focus and mission.

Franciscans, founded by St. Francis, are often focused on serving the poor – including in Milwaukee. The Jesuits run Marquette University and other colleges. The Augustinians were founded in the 1200s – not by St. Augustine, but they follow his rule and his guidelines for monks and nuns. The Augustinians have several ministries in Chicago, including some parishes and high schools. Including at St. Rita Parish.

"I got a photo with him, he’s just a really down-to-earth guy," said St. Rita High School student Robert Kania.

The Augustinians also have missions in Peru, where Fr. John Lydon lived and worked with the future pope.

"He’s a very friendly, outgoing person," Lydon said. "One who promotes dialogue and very dedicated, I think, to what Pope Francis left as a legacy – outgoing to the poor, to be a missionary church. He mentioned that specifically in his first words.

"Everyone is screaming at each other, we need some people to promote dialogue. I think he’ll be a great force for that. I think he’s a blessing not just for the church, but for the world, as well.

"He’s very talented, very intelligent and very humble, just being with the common people. Our parish in Trujillo is at the very southern end, which is a poor part of Trujillo, so very good outreach to the poor, and I think that has marked his life up to now, and I think it will continue to mark his life."

Ties to Oconomowoc?

A Chicago native, there were some reports that Pope Leo XIV once worked in Oconomowoc. However, Augustinians told FOX6 News he did not work or study there.

The order used to have a special training center in Oconomowoc called a novitiate. It’s where new members pray and learn about the order’s spirituality and history. The site has been sold, and is now a school for neurodivergent students.

Pope cookies at National Bakery

Pope cookies

National Bakery on Milwaukee's south side rolled out some sweet treats to celebrate Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the U.S.

The bakery plans to have its pope cookies for the next week or two. Customers can also place an order to make sure they get the chance to pick up a dozen.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Bakers Association named National Bakery its 2025 Bakery ofthe Year.