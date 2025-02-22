The Brief The Vatican announced Pope Francis was in critical condition on Saturday. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Milwaukee's former archbishop, addressed the situation. Pope Francis, who has chronic lung disease, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 14.



The Vatican announced Pope Francis was in critical condition on Saturday after he suffered a severe respiratory crisis. Milwaukee's former archbishop spoke about the situation.

What they're saying:

Cardinal Timothy Dolan served as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee from 2002-2009, when he was appointed to the Archdiocese of New York. He became a Cardinal in 2012.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When you get double pneumonia in anybody, you're worried," Dolan said on Fox & Friends Weekend. "When you got double pneumonia in an 88-year-old who's only got 75% of his lung capacity and is struggling with arthritis and a bunch of stuff, it's not looking good.

"I admire his grit. I admire his resilience. I'm praying with him and for him, but I think we have to be realistic, as he certainly is."

Related article

FOX6 News reached out to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on Saturday. While Archbishop Jeffrey Grob was unavailable, he posted a video message on Facebook earlier this week.

The backstory:

Pope Francis, who has chronic lung disease, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and then the onset of pneumonia in both lungs. They prescribed "absolute rest" and a combination of cortisone and antibiotics, along with supplemental oxygen when he needs it.